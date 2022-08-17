MCMC, police need to work together on cases

PETALING JAYA: In 2020 alone, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) received a total of 11,235 complaints about cyber offences, including cyberbullying.

Lawyer Puvarasan Balaiyah said there are lots of improvements that need to be made in terms of the actions taken by the authorities upon receiving such complaints.

For instance, he said MCMC and police should work together to develop proper procedures to receive and handle such complaints.

In terms of policy and practice, he said the majority of cyberbullying incidents go unreported or rarely result in intervention by law enforcement.

However, given the nature of the offences, police and other law enforcement officials should exercise discretion in how they handle such issues.

Management and Science University criminologist and forensic science lecturer Nadiah Syariani Md Shariff said the responsibility to combat cyberbullying should not be shouldered by the government alone.

Instead, she said it requires the joint efforts of parents, schools, policymakers, and service providers.

“A zero-tolerance policy against cyberbullying should be in place at both educational institutions and in the workplace. This will ensure everyone knows that such acts are unacceptable.

“Also, the collaboration between service providers and authorities should be initiated to monitor social media use among youngsters and make it compulsory for users to register their social media accounts in their original names,” she said.

This, she said, is because oftentimes, victims are left in despair as perpetrators use fake accounts where personal information is untraceable. Hence they escape conviction and punishment.

“Prevention can be identified in terms of primary, secondary, tertiary and situational categories. Primary prevention begins at the individual level and aims to address the root cause of the issue.

“The secondary level deters cyberbullying for at-risk individuals by changing the structure of possible acts or through active support and control, as well as reducing the victimisation rate.

“Tertiary level prevention aims to prevent cyberbullies from committing the same act and other anti-social ones by focusing on rehabilitation and treatment, while situational prevention focuses on the factors that can be controlled or manipulated to reduce the opportunity for cyberbullying to occur.”