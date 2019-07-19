MCMC prepared to cooperate with MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will not tolerate any malpractices by its officers and is prepared to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for any investigation.

MCMC in its statement yesterday said the commission took note and viewed all the discoveries and recommendations raised in the Auditor-General’s 2018 Annual Report Series 1 regarding the management of its consolidated funds.

“The Audit Report found that the approvals of projects on the directive of the previous minister were not carried out in a transparent manner because the funds were approved without clear basis. This resulted in the expenditures not meeting the requirement stated by the MCMC Act 1998,” the statement said.

The Report which was released on Monday found that although the MCMC Act allowed the directive of the minister to make any expenditure, such expenditures were found to be not in line with the main activity of MCMC as a regulatory body for the multimedia and communications industry in Malaysia.

These included the expenditure for 12 MCMC corporate social responsibility programmes amounting to RM12.81 million under the directive of the previous minister.

As such, according to the statement, under the new leadership of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia led by its minister Gobind Singh Deo, various innovations and improvement of procedures and governance had been made. — Bernama