KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has recorded statements from two people for allegedly posting insulting comments on Prophet Muhammad and his wife, as well as Islam.

MCMC head of enforcement and investigation, Datuk Shafie Harun said the commission investigated following reports lodged by the public.

“We have recorded their statements during raids conducted with the cooperation of the police in Semporna, Sabah, and Kajang, Selangor,” he said in a statement, here today.

Investigations against the two suspects, one using the Facebook account holder of ‘Auni Zaara’ and the other ‘Fadhillah Abdulhamid’, was carried out under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities for initiating the transmission of offensive comments with intent to annoy others.

He said two cellphones, three sim cards and a memory card were seized in the two raids. — Bernama