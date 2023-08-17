MCMC research grants awarded since 2008 generated over 50 projects

PUTRAJAYA: The close to RM4 million in research grants awarded by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) under the Networked Media Research Collaboration Programme (NMRCP) and Digital Society Research Grant (DSRG) since 2008 has generated over 50 completed research projects, said MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

He said MCMC had completed and awarded DSRG 2023 Cycle 1 call for proposal this year which ended on March 31, and selected 10 research projects out of 125 proposals received to be awarded research grants.

He said the research studies for DSRG 2023 Cycle 1 included topics on the level of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) adoption among the communications and multimedia industry players; the consumer perspective and experience for the postal and courier industry; and the digital healthcare adoption among Malaysian senior citizens.

“I trust the selected recipients will elicit valuable discoveries in your respective research projects to enhance and create new milestones in nurturing digital society,“ he said in his speech at the MCMC Research Symposium 2023 here today. His speech was read out by MCMC Academy head Khaneeza Khalid.

The DSRG is an MCMC grant that supports research projects focusing on digital citizenship and cyber wellness; and digital Inclusion.

Each awarded research project will receive a grant of up to RM10,000 with a maximum project duration of nine months, including six months of research activities and three months of administrative closure.

Mohamad Salim said the DSRG Cycle 2 call for proposal is out now from Aug 1 until Aug 31. -Bernama