KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12: The Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) official Twitter was temporarily suspended after it was hacked by irresponsible parties.

MCMC Communications and Corporate Department in a statement tonight informed that several suspicious messages sent through the account were not issued by MCMC.

“People are advised not to be influenced with such suspicious, vile and defamatory messages that have been uploaded through the account,“ the statement said.- Bernama