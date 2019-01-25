MCMC says not involved in EM-IIG project

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said today that the Enhanced Malaysia International Internet Gateway (EM-IIG) High-Speed Broadband developed by XiddiG Cellular Communications Sdn Bhd was a commercial endeavour which did not involve the commission.

It said in a statement that XiddiG was a licensee under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA).

“A licence issued under the CMA is not equivalent to an endorsement by MCMC,” it added.

The MCMC said all licensees under the CMA must adhere to the provisions of the act, the terms and conditions of its licences and all instruments issued, made or given under the act.

The commission said any party intending to collaborate with any licensee under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 was advised to conduct its own due diligence.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s Office (DPMO) said on Tuesday that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail had never approved the text of the speech that was delivered at the launch of the EM-IIG project in Shah Alam and that she had not also delegated anyone to read out the text of speech at the event.

The DPMO also said that Dr Wan Azizah had never at all said that the government would extend its full cooperation to the implementation of the EM-IIG project.

According to reports, the text of the speech of the Deputy Prime Minister was read out by the Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

Mohd Rashid, who said he had attended the event in his capacity as the former deputy chief minister of Penang, had also strongly denied that he had represented Dr Wan Azizah at the function. — Bernama