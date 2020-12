KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is seeking feedback from the public on the ongoing study on the implementation of Fixed Number Portability (FNP) which will end on March 1 next year.

MCMC in a statement today said the implementation of FNP allows users to keep their fixed telephone number when they switch to new service providers or move to a new location.

“FNP is expected to provide more benefits and options to consumers as well as better service.

“It also provides space for healthier competition based on service quality and packages as well as affordable prices among telecommunication service providers,” the statement said.

MCMC said the feedback obtained would assist the commission to formulate an appropriate action plan to achieve successful implementation of FNP in Malaysia.

Feedback and views can be submitted via email neamd@mcmc.gov.my and further information can be obtained at https://mcmc.gov.my/skmmgovmy/media/General/pdf/Public-Consultation-PaperImplementation-of-FNP-in-Malaysia.pdf. — Bernama