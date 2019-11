CYBERJAYA: A total 58 uncertified communication equipment were seized in several raids at 12 locations in four states from July to early October this year, said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Among the telecommunication equipment seized in Kuala Lumpur, Kedah, Perak and Penang were antennae, signal booster and repeater, wireless TV transmission system and AV transmitter, Android TV boxes, walkie-talkie and RF Repeater, he said.

According to MCMC in a statement today, all the items were seized by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) before being handed over to MCMC for purpose of analysis to help in investigation.

The cases were investigated under Regulation 16 of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000 which provided a maximum fine of RM100,000 or maximum six-month jail or both, said MCMC.

“The effort to eradicate the use or sale of uncertified communication equipment is being conducted currently and will be escalated,“ it said.

According to MCMC, 19 cases linked to possessions or sales of non-standard telecommunication equipment involving 66 charges had been taken to court between January until September this year, involving fines totalling RM432,000.

During 2018, 10 cases involving 15 charges were taken to court whereby all the charges were found guilty with fines totalling RM55,500, it said.

Reminding the public to buy and use communication equipment which had the MCMC label only, the statement said the public could make use of the Check Your Label mobile application or surf the website https://ecomm.sirim.my to confirm if a telecommunication equipment being used is valid and certified. — Bernama