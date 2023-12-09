MCMC: Starlink operations in Malaysia in line with international framework

KUALA LUMPUR: The operation of Starlink in Malaysia is in line with the international framework, said the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In a statement yesterday, MCMC said it relies on the framework provided by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), specifically the ITU Radio Regulations, when making decisions related to spectrum allocation and interference management.

“Satellite services are inherently global, and the Radio Regulations provide a global framework for coordinating and regulating these services.

“It clearly outlines protection criteria including obligations to prevent harmful interference to existing services and the procedures for resolving interference disputes. If any, the operation of Starlink in Malaysia is in line with the international framework,” it said.

The MCMC was responding to a recent report by a tech portal regarding the concerns and issues raised on potential interference to existing telecommunications services and the coexistence study pertaining to Starlink.

According to MCMC, to date, there have been no complaints of interference.

The commission said that in the event of any interference, it will be addressed through existing interference resolution according to national and international frameworks.

The statement said Starlink has been granted Malaysia Digital status, allowing it to operate in the country with its current ownership status.

“This decision was made based on an assessment of the value and benefits that Starlink will provide. Prior to granting the license, MCMC conducted engagement sessions with key stakeholders to ensure their concerns and considerations were taken into account,“ it said.

Furthermore, the commission is committed to safeguarding the interests of the public and ensuring that all telecommunications services, including those provided by Starlink, operate in compliance with regulatory standards. - Bernama