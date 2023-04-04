MCMC targets 5G coverage in 178 locations in Terengganu this year

MARANG: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is targeting a total of 178 locations throughout Terengganu to be covered by 5G network this year.

Terengganu MCMC director Zahari Ismail said so far 64 5G sites have been completed throughout the state and it has reached 36 per cent implementation.

“The implementation of 5G (in Terengganu) starts in the fourth quarter of 2022 which was earlier than the original plan at the beginning of 2023.

“For now, 5G services can be enjoyed by users in four districts, namely Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Nerus, Dungun and Kemaman,“ he told Bernama and RTM at the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (JENDELA) tower in Kampung Lubuk Pandan in Wakaf Tapai, near here today.

Meanwhile, he said 4G network coverage in populated areas in Terengganu has now reached 97.42 per cent, and it has exceeded the national 4G network penetration rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 which is 96.92 per cent.

“However, Terengganu MCMC still needs to ensure that the three districts with the lowest percentage of 4G coverage in Terengganu, namely Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Setiu, are given emphasis to expand 4G coverage in line with other districts,“

He said in order to directly improve the quality of internet coverage for residents, 46 of the 65 new JENDELA Phase 1 towers (2020-2023) have been completed while 15 towers have started operating.

“The fifteen towers that have been operating are five towers each in Besut and Hulu Terengganu, three towers in Setiu and two towers in Marang,“

Apart from that, he said MCMC is also analysing and identifying locations that have not yet to receive 4G coverage in Terengganu through complaints received, to be recommended for JENDELA project in the next phase to ensure that 100 per cent internet coverage is achieved for populated areas by 2025. - Bernama