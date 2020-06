KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) plans to build a telecommunications tower at Kampung Bilangau Kecil, near Kampung Sapatalang in Pitas, Sabah.

MCMC, in a statement today, said the telecommunications tower will be built under the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) 1, which is expected to be ready by the second quarter of 2021.

“It can be optimised to increase coverage in Kampung Sapatalang once it is set up. To provide better coverage around the area, MCMC has also made plans to upgrade its coverage to 4G under the Universal Service Provision (USP) fund programme since early this year,” it said.

Earlier, a video of a Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) student, Veveonah Mosibin, climbing a tree in her hometown of Pitas, Sabah to gain internet access for online exams had gone viral.

“According to information obtained, there is a telecommunications tower providing 3G coverage within 1.4km from the student’s village.

“The 3G coverage allows students to take the examination online while for streaming activities, it requires higher coverage,“ the statement read.

It added that MCMC was always aware of public complaints about telecommunication facilities especially in rural areas and would continue to make efforts to bridge the digital divide nationwide. — Bernama