KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will be conducting a check on a village in Pakan, Sarawak soon to get a true picture of the communications services coverage in the area.

MCMC in a statement said this is after learning the plight of a student and residents of the area who had been forced to get out of their homes to get better internet access.

“The results of the survey will be matched with telecommunication development plan drawn up for the area to enable the people to enjoy better communications services and improve their quality of life,” it said.

The statement said a total of 185 new telecommunication towers under the The National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) will be built throughout all divisions in Sarawak.

Of that total, seven towers are planned to be built in Pakan and are expected to be completed and fully operational by the third quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, MCMC said the communications coverage expansion initiative is an ongoing effort by the agency since the Universal Service Provider (USP) fund was established in 2003.

As of May, MCMC in collaboration with telecommunication companies had built 553 telecommunication towers in addition to upgrading 1,064 existing towers in Sarawak to 3G and 4G networks.

However, the agency is aware of the fact that there are still many areas that have not received comprehensive and stable communications coverage especially in rural areas.

“Besides the hilly terrain and limited access road, the lack of electricity supply has also become a challenge for MCMC and telecommunication companies to build towers in the interior.

“Among the alternative methods used to address the issues are through the use of satellite networks and diesel generators which have caused unstable coverage,” the statement said. — Bernama