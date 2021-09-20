MCMC to implement KITAR project to recycle old, damaged devices

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will be implementing the Small Information Technology and Telecommunication Devices Recycling Project (KITAR) to foster the spirit of recycling, especially involving old and damaged devices (mobile e-waste).

As such, MCMC today announced a call for collaboration (CFC) to companies interested in submitting proposal papers for the KITAR project.

MCMC said the CFC covers several project scopes namely logistics, recycling operations, and tracking platforms.

“Any company interested can submit a proposal paper for one, two or for all three scopes,“ it said in a statement.

MCMC said applicants need to ensure that the proposal paper submitted meets the criteria that have been outlined in the CFC document.

“All proposals submitted are subject to approval by MCMC,“ the commission said.

Interested applicants can send their proposal by filling the form at the link https://www.mcmc.gov.my/skmmgovmy/media/General/pdf/Call-for-Collaboration_KITAR_MCMC.pdf with the related documents attached at the latest by Sept 27. — Bernama