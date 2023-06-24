MCMC to take firm action against dissemination of slander on social media

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will take stern action against the dissemination of slander including on social media, especially during the upcoming state elections.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said to curb the matter, the ministry had held meetings with social media service providers including Telegram and TikTok.

“We had a meeting with TikTok at the end of last year and the beginning of this year and we just had a meeting with Telegram (on June 19). Alhamdulillah, so far, the cooperation with social media service providers has been very good.

“We also see that there is a need to have a meeting with Meta. Good cooperation between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), MCMC and social media service providers is very important not only to curb slander but to ensure that it (social media) is not misused,“ he told a press conference after the pre-launching of Kelantan-level MADANI Community programme at WAWA Hall, Jalan Kelonchor here today.

