MCMC to take stern action against those insulting royal institution

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will take stern action against members of the public who post or share any content on social media or messaging apps which sow hatred or insult the royal institution.

In its statement today, MCMC said the reminder was issued following the sharing of content which insulted the royal institution, by irresponsible individuals.

“MCMC will continue to monitor and curb the spread of inaccurate information and statements of an offensive nature involving the royal institution.

“Any sharing of content which is false, offensive and threatening is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which is punishable by a fine of up to RM50,000 or one-year imprisonment or both, upon conviction,” it said.

It said MCMC and the police will take action according to the provisions of the existing laws against those involved, to safeguard peace and in the interest of the public.

Instead of posting, sharing or spreading such social media content, the public is advised to report it to the police, or MCMC at this link https://aduan.mcmc.gov.my. -Bernama