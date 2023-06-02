MCMC told to resolve telcos’ service quality issues by June: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been directed to resolve service quality issues affecting telecommunications companies by June, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said there had been frequent public complaints about poor internet access in certain areas.

“There is an issue of in-building coverage because some users can only access the internet when they are outside the building. Once inside, the coverage drops. Certain equipment needs to be installed inside the building (to get the network) so there needs to be cooperation among telecommunications companies through MCMC on areas that should be prioritised.

“The quality of service on highways is also questionable while football fans have complained of lack of network coverage in certain stadiums,“ he told reporters after attending the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency’s Chinese New Year open house here today.

Fahmi said this when asked about the Communications and Digital Ministry’s (KKD) hopes for Budget 2023 which will be tabled on Feb 24, adding that network service issues should be resolved for the benefit of consumers.

“Users are penalised for late payments of telephone bills by having their lines disconnected, but when service quality is not up to the mark, telecommunications companies don’t get the flak,“ he said.

He added that KKD was also focusing on solving internet network problems, especially in three per cent of populated areas involving the interior and Orang Asli villages.

“For most telecommunication companies, the cost of installing fibre network in these areas is high and KKD is looking into several ways, including the use of satellite internet systems and other technologies, to solve the problem.

“This is very important because to me this three per cent, which covers 3,000 areas with a population of 50 to more than 100 people each, should be involved in the digital economy,“ he said.

On the rise of vegetable prices, Fahmi, who is also the government spokesman, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu planned to create a big data system to address the issue.

“It (system) will cover stocks available, the types of crops currently on farms and what is available in the market. This will help in terms of long-term planning, and I believe that in the near future, the minister will resolve the issue in the best possible way,“ he said.

On the cut in development allocations for Members of Parliament (MPs), Fahmi suggested that companies in the constituencies concerned could help the elected representatives in their efforts to boost development.

However, companies which volunteered to help should not expect anything in return, he said.

“If possible, companies should take the initiative to understand their respective areas and what they can do to help,“ said the Lembah Pantai MP.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, said the constituency allowance for MPs would be cut from RM3.8 million to RM1.3 million, but they can still ask for additional allocations in pressing cases. - Bernama