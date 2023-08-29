MCMC upholds Communications and Multimedia Act 1998

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today reiterated that the commission plays a crucial role in regulating the communications and multimedia industry in Malaysia.

MCMC said that it is guided by the provisions of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA 1998), which entrusts the commission to carry out its functions.

“One of MCMC’s primary legal duties is to ensure that online platforms are not used for the commission or attempted commission of any offence under the written laws of Malaysia. This includes taking necessary actions to tackle issues such as the spread of false information, offensive content, and defamation.

“In recent times, there has been an alarming increase in news reporting which lacks responsibility, sensibility, and accuracy. Some of the news outlets have been found responsible for spreading misleading information or intentionally publishing inaccurate content,” it said.

MCMC said this in a statement issued in response to an article by senior journalists, as reported by several media outlets, titled ‘MCMC Must Stop Playing Big Brother’.

It said that the rise of converged media, where user-generated content gains traction and ethical reporting takes a back seat, has accentuated this problem.

“With the vast amount of information available online, it becomes challenging to distinguish between fact and fiction. This poses a significant threat to societal harmony, as misleading information can be easily propagated, and false narratives can be created.

“MCMC has been taking the initiative to hold dialogues and meetings with news outlets in addressing outstanding concerns and issues. To address these issues, MCMC remains resolute in executing its regulatory obligation to ensure the integrity of information and maintain societal harmony,” it said. -Bernama