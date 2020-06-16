MCMC urges ex-CEO of PNB to lodge report over harassment

CYBERJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has advised former Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) president and group chief executive Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed (pix) to lodge a report with the police and the MCMC over alleged harassment calls from unknown numbers.

MCMC said in a statement today that it took a serious view of the matter as well as allegations of his corporate e-mail and LinkedIn accounts being hacked.

“He is advised to lodge a report with the authorities, like the police and MCMC, for further investigation to be carried out,” said MCMC.

Abdul Jalil, who resigned from his post as group CEO and president of PNB yesterday, revealed through his Twitter account that he had received threats and personal attacks since last week. — Bernama