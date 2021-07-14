MCMC urges parties affected by spread of fake news to lodge police reports

PUTRAJAYA: Parties affected by the dissemination of fake news or content through online applications have been urged to lodge police reports by submitting evidence such as screenshots and web links.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a statement today said a report could be lodged at the nearest police station so that an investigation can be carried out.

MCMC said it took matters such as the spreading of fake news or content through messaging applications such as WhatsApp seriously, as it could cause fear, panic, and unrest among the public, and this could potentially bring harm to the country, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“MCMC is always committed to providing technical assistance to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in investigations that will help the enforcement action taken by them,“ it said.

MCMC said the affected parties were also urged to make a statement of denial or clarification on the allegations that were untrue or inaccurate to stop the news and content from being further disseminated.

It said reports of abuse could also be lodged directly with platform providers such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

The public is also advised to make use of the ‘Sebenarnya.my’ portal by channelling information that seems doubtful through the ‘Salur Kepada Kami’ (Channel To Us) page (https://sebenarnya.my/salur/) where the information will be channelled to the relevant ministries and agencies involved for verification purposes.

“Stop disseminating any content that is questionable or unauthentic,“ the statement added. — Bernama