MCMC warning over sharing of New Zealand mosque attack video

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has warned of legal action against those who share or circulate a video recording of the shootings today at two mosques in New Zealand, that has left 49 people dead.

MCMC chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak said doing so is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The section provides that a person commits an offence if he or she posts any content that is either indecent, obscene, false, menacing, or offensive in character with the intention to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any person.

Al-Ishsal said the prohibition on the circulation of the video clip is to avoid undesirable incidents that can cause panic and outrage among the people.

“The people are asked to respect the sensitivities and feelings of the families of the affected people,” he said in a statement.

Al-Ishsal also said that MCMC will cooperate with service providers to remove the video recording.

MCMC, he said, viewed the matter seriously and will not hesitate to take action against any offenders.

News reports said the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch during the Friday prayers left at least 49 people dead and many others injured, including two Malaysians. — Bernama