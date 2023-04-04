MCMC warns public of fake emails, cash prize scam

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) stressed that its chairman had never sent any email to the public to help transfer cash prizes from a telecommunications company.

MCMC in a statement today said the email purportedly offered to transfer the winning prizes in the form of cash amounting to RM270,000 from the Telekom Malaysia to the bank account of the recipient of the email.

“The public is therefore reminded to always be vigilant and not be easily deceived by emails that could not be verified,“ it said.

MCMC also advised the public not to give personal details such as Internet banking information and identity card information to unknown individuals.

The commission also urged the public to immediately contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 if they have made banking transactions to any account purportedly for the purpose of processing fees before the prize can be claimed. - Bernama