MCMC will fully cooperate with cops on lewd video probe: Gobind

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will fully cooperate with the police in their investigations on a lewd video that allegedly involves a cabinet minister and a deputy minister’s aide.

Its Minister, Gobind Singh Deo (pix), said that at the moment, the ministry is yet to confirm the form of cooperation that can be given as the matter is still under police investigation.

“If the police ask for our cooperation, we will help. Whether the help is already there or not, I have to check first.” he said at the Selangor DAP Aidilfitri celebrations with media practitioners here, yesterday.

“If they (MCMC) are responding to any police request, we will issue a statement, maybe in the next two days,“ he said.

Gobind said the ministry strongly condemned the actions of those who spread the video through social media, which led to the video going viral.

“I was told that many ‘groups’ (WhatsApps) have been created for a specific purpose. It’s better if I don’t give any comment because the matter is under police investigation,“ he said.

On a separate matter, Gobind said his ministry had received four proposals on the establishment of the Media Council, and a meeting will be held on Friday (June 21).

“We have four written suggestions. I have seen and read it. We want those who made the suggestions to attend the meeting on June 21 so that we can discuss what the (final) proposal will be before coming to a decision.

“Then we can set a time frame to determine the establishment of the Media Council. On that day I will hold a press conference to announce the decision,” he said.