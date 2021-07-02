MCMC working on solving internet problems in N.Sembilan, Sarawak villages

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has taken various measures to address internet access problems in Kampung Malan, Dangi in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan and Kampung Sawai, Matu in Sarawak.

In a statement today, MCMC said as a short-term solution, negotiations had been held with service providers to consider providing telecommunications infrastructure such as the Portable Bases Transmitter Station (PBTS) in Kampung Malan soon.

As for the long-term solution, applications had been submitted for the construction of a new telecommunications tower at the location in the next phase of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela).

“In this case, Telekom Malaysia has given its commitment to expedite the provision of fixed-line which is expected to complete on Dec 31, 2021, compared to the original plan on February 2022. Digi has also given its commitment to upgrade the 4G coverage at the nearest tower in early August,” said MCMC.

For Kampung Sawai, MCMC said the plan to build a telecommunications tower at the Muara Sawai area, Matu had been incorporated into Phase One of Jendela.

“The construction of the tower complements the existing telecommunications towers which comprised nine commercial towers and seven telecommunications towers that were built under the Universal Service Provision (PPS) programme managed by MCMC in the Matu district,” the statement read.

In addition, works to upgrade 20 telecommunications transmitters in the district to 4G service were currently ongoing and the initiative was expected to complete by the end of this year.

For long-term planning under Phase One of Jendela, MCMC said nine new telecommunications towers would be built around the Matu district including one in the Muara Sawai area.

“The construction of all towers is expected to start in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021 after the tender evaluation process has been finalised by MCMC.

“Besides that, the mobile broadband service via satellite has been identified for the Muara Sawai area and the construction work is expected to begin in Q3 2021,” it said.

MCMC said it would continue to monitor the measures and if necessary, take follow-up actions so that internet access problems throughout the country could be addressed comprehensively. — Bernama