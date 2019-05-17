MCMC working with police to address cyberbullying: Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will work with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to see if existing legislation is sufficient to address cyberbullying.

The Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the department would then take steps to amend the existing law, if necessary, for the purpose.

“We have laws in the Penal Code, the question is whether the law is sufficient and effective.

“So, these are all the things we will take into consideration, but let the discussions between the MCMC and police continue. When we come up with the draft (law), I will tell the media,“ he told reporters after distributing bubur lambuk to Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) employees yesterday.

He was asked to comment on the case of a 16-year-old teenager who is believed to have committed suicide after falling off the third floor of a shophouse in Padawan, Sarawak yesterday.

The teen is said have conducted a poll on her Instagram account by asking users if she should “live” or “die”.

Meanwhile, Gobind also spent time visiting TM’s Customer Call Centre and praised its efforts in handling customer complaints.

“We have to make sure the service given is of high quality. When there is a complaint, we have to accept and resolve it as soon as possible. With such a team, I think the problem can be overcome,” he said. — Bernama