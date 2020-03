KUALA TERENGGANU: To ensure all tourists have vacated Pulau Redang, a ferry service provider to the island has brought out a group of 13 holidaymakers to the mainland on its last day of operation.

Sejahtera Feri Services Sdn Bhd assistant operations manager Suzana Mohamad said the move was also in line with the state government’s announcement to shut down all resort islands and hotels to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“The last operation today was at 7am and after that, the company’s staff has carried out the cleaning and disinfection activities throughout the ferry.

“Personnel at the transportation sector are the most vulnerable to the infection, therefore, we have provided gloves, face masks as well as disinfectants as a precautionary measures throughout the operation,” she told reporters when met at the jetty here today.

The company, which has been operating since 2004, and has a fleet of six ferries which runs between Shahbandar jetty and Pulau Redang.

Since the announcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO), Suzana said Sejahtera Feri Services have been collaborating with other resort and chalet operators on the island to monitor the arrival of tourists to Pulau Redang and to ensure that they vacated the island following the announcement. — Bernama