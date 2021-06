KUALA LUMPUR: The third Movement Control Order (MCO 3.0) scheduled to end this Monday has been extended for another two weeks until June 28, following the high number of daily Covid-19 cases.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was decided in the National Security Council (NSC) special meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“This decision was made after taking into account that the number of daily cases is still high at over 5,000 cases a day, with the average number of new cases until yesterday being 6,871,“ he said in a media statement here today.

He said the positive/negative list and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for each manufacturing, business and industrial sector will remain as previously announced and this can be referred via the websites of the related ministries.

Further details on the SOPs can be obtained through the MKN website at www.mkn.gov.my.

He said since there has been no change to the previous positive/negative list and SOPs, it is hoped that there would be no more confusion on the SOP enforcement.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) would be implemented in several localities in Sabah, namely Kampung Kadazan, Tawau, Kampung Lobou 1 and Kampung Bukit Permai in Kota Kinabalu, Taman Villa Felca Nambazan, Penampang and Universiti Utara Malaysia Campus, Sintok, Kedah from June 13 to 26.

He said the EMCO was to restrict movement and transmission of Covid-19 infection from areas at risk following a significant increase in cases.

“The government has also agreed to end the EMCO at 19 of the 21 sub-districts in Kuala Terengganu as scheduled tomorrow, while the EMCO at Bukit Besar and Serada sub-districts is extended from June 13 to 26, “ he said.

He said the EMCO would also be lifted at three housing estates in Sabak Bernam, Selangor, namely Taman Pertama, Taman Serendah and Taman Prima as well as Taman Sinar Harapan in Tampoi, Johor from tomorrow.

The EMCO at four longhouses in Sarawak, namely Rimong anak Kilat, Asin anak Aji, Bija anak Unggang and Undum anak Anchih, Sungai Duan as well as at Kampung Pasir Putih Block B, PPR Taman Sri Balung, Kampung Baru Pasir Putih in Tawau, Sabah will also end tomorrow.

On SOP violations, 828 individuals were arrested yesterday and of the number, 759 were compounded, 68 were remanded while another was released on bail. — Bernama