MCO 3.0: Flouting travel ban tops list of SOP violations in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Almost half of the compounds issued by the Kelantan police for flouting the Movement Control Order’s (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) involved inter-state and inter-district crossings without permits.

Kelantan deputy police chief, SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah said 496 compounds were issued to individuals and premises found to have flouted the SOP since June 1 until yesterday.

“The most number issued involved inter-state and district crossings without letters of consent at 204 compounds,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after checking on preparations for the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Kampung Pulau Tukang Dollah near Kemumin, Pengkalan Chepa here, from tomorrow until July 8.

He said other offences were not wearing face masks (110), trading premises that failed to body temperature and registration tools (69) and being involved in banned activities during MCO (39).

Abdullah said other offenses were for not observing physical distancing (31), leaving the house without logical reasons (25), opening business premises beyond permitted hours (12) and exceeding the number of passengers allowed (six).

He said the police only issued compounds following the rates which had been set in the SOP for all the offences.

The final decision was up to the State Health Department (JKN) and each compound could still be appealed within the time set by the government, he said.

On the EMCO in Kampung Pulau Tukang Dollah, Abdullah said 25 personnel from various security agencies would be assigned to control and monitor the area during the EMCO.

“We find the village has four entry and exit routes. All will be blocked from midnight tonight while barbed wires will be installed at one of the routes.

“We hope the 886 residents here will always comply with the rules and won’t try to leave and come in as they wish,” he added. — Bernama