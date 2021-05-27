MCO 3.0: Mohd Zuki makes surprise visit to government premises

PUTRAJAYA: The Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix) today conducted a surprise check on government premises to monitor the office operational compliance during the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0.

Through a posting on his Facebook, Mohd Zuki said the visit was conducted together with Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman and a National Security Council standard operating procedure monitoring team.

According to Mohd Zuki, the monitoring was critical to ensure that department heads implemented the work from home (WFH) approach and maintained a 20 percent presence of civil servants in the office as directed by the government in the effort to level the Covid-19 curve.

On May 10, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the implementation of MCO 3.0 nationwide effective May 12 to June 7, as an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subsequently, Mohd Zuki announced that the operations of government offices would be implemented in a hybrid manner via presence at the office and WFH during the MCO 3.0 period.

He said 20 percent of the civil servants would work at the office (not including the frontliners) and 80 percent via WFH, in rotation.

He said presence at the office is only for those work processes which could not be implemented via WFH. — Bernama