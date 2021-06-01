MCO 3.0: Prasarana’s train, bus services to operate as usual

KUALA LUMPUR: Train and bus services offered by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) will operate as usual in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the enforcement of Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 from June 1.

Prasarana in a statement informed that the frequency of buses during the morning and evening peak hours of between 6-10am and 4-8pm will remain as usual, while the frequency for non-peak hours is reduced to 50 per cent, subject to change based on demand.

Operation of the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and monorail system services will be adjusted to a frequency of about 10 minutes during morning and evening peak hours on weekdays and 30 minutes on weekends and public holidays. However, there will be changes based on requirement during operation,” read the statement.

Prasarana also advised Rapid KL users to download the PULSE application to check the latest bus and rail travel schedules, while Rapid Penang, Rapid Kuantan and Rapid Kamunting bus passengers are advised to use the company’s social media platform to get the latest travel schedules.

The first phase of the nationwide total lockdown will take effect for 14 days. -Bernama