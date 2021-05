KUALA LUMPUR: The special session of the National Security Council (MKN) on Covid-19 management today decided to further tighten the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 currently in force with additional restrictions on the economic and social sectors.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement, said details on the additional restrictions will be announced at a press conference by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tomorrow.

“The special session of the National Security Council (MKN) on Covid-19 management this evening, chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin discussed in depth the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

“The meeting went through in detail the presentation by the Health Ministry on the latest status of Covid-19 cases including the infectivity rate, health capacity of each state and proposed actions to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection,“ the statement said.

On May 10, Muhyiddin announced the implementation of MCO 3.0 nationwide effective May 12 to June 7 in an effort to curb the growing spread of Covid-19.

The special session today also involved the participation of state governments for feedback on the current situation in their respective states as well as their views on efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to the statement, standard operating procedures (SOPs) for MCO 3.0 have been tightened including imposing inter-state and inter-district travel bans, restrictions on social, sports and recreational activities as well as face-to-face conferences and meetings.

“Nevertheless, increased (Covid-19) transmissions in the community and the existence of more aggressive new variants with high infectivity rates have caused efforts to flatten the infection curve to take a longer time,” the statement read. — Bernama