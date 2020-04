JOHOR BARU: Police detained 34 people who attended wild parties at two apartment blocks in the district during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period last Saturday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the arrests involved 23 local men and 11 women, aged between 17 and 31 in raids at five apartment units at two buildings in the city and in Masai respectively.

He said, three of the raids were conducted on April 11 beginning 10.30pm followed by two more raids at midnight (April 12).

”In the raids, eight were held for possessing ketamine and THC drugs weighing 6.68 grams, 20 ecstasy pills and three Erimin 5 pills.

“Urine tests also found 28 of them positive for ketamine and THC drugs,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Ayob Khan said investigations also found that three of the men arrested had previous drug-related offences.

He said two of those held were civil servants.

“Initial investigations revealed that all the suspects were not occupants of the units and failed to provide a reasonable excuse to gather,“ he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (for drugs possession), Section 15 (1) (A) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 (for drug-positive suspects) and Rule 11 of the Prevention and Control Act Infectious Diseases 2020 for violating the MCO directive. - Bernama