MCO: 5 essential services allowed to operate beginning today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Areas) (No. 2) (Amendment) Regulations 2020 which comes into force today has listed five essential services which are allowed to operate.

The amendments of Schedule (No.2) of the regulations have, among others, listed transportation by land, water or air as among the essential services.

It also has listed port, dock and airport services and undertakings, including stevedoring, lighterage, cargo handling, and pilotage, and storing or bulking of commodities.

Three other services listed under the amended schedule are production, refining, storage, supply and distribution of fuel and lubricants; hotel and accommodations; and any services or works determined by the Health Minister as important or critical to public health or safety.

Previously, the Schedule of Essential Services (Regulation 2) that was updated on March 31 had listed 10 sectors as essential services against 22 in the same schedule released on March 18.

The 10 sectors are food, water, energy, communications and Internet, security and defence, solid waste management, public cleaning and sewerage, banking and finance, e-commerce and logistics limited to essential service delivery. - Bernama