PETALING JAYA: As Ramadan begins today, Muslims will be observing their religious obligation in ways they have never done before.

The lively street bazaars, which have always been a must-have during Ramadan and the daily ritual of breaking fast with family and friends, will become a quiet affair with people at home.

Instead of praying in groups at the mosque, Muslims will perform their obligatory prayers at home.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of religious affairs Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri told theSun that it will be a month for self-reflection.

“Since Ramadan begins right in the middle of the movement control order (MCO), it may be a good opportunity for Muslims to press the ‘reset’ button, to reflect on humanity and togetherness,” he said.

He reminded Muslims that Iftar get-togethers and mass congregations for prayers would not be allowed, to help curb the spread of Covid-19, which has become a global pandemic.

Zulkifli said those who live away from their loved ones should take the opportunity to re-examine the true meaning of the term ”family” and learn to be more appreciative of each other within the family unit.

Freelance public relations practitioner Nurdhiya Aizat Othman, 30, views it as a new dawn for Muslims.

“For instance, the familiar sight of people purchasing food at the Ramadan bazaar will be gone,” he said.

“Things are not going to be the same again.”

He said he used to go for a jog after Terawih prayers but that was not possible now.

“I will have to change my routine to adjust to the new normal. But for now, I must also make adjustments so I can continue to break fast at the proper time,” he told theSun.

Sabahan Adrian Nurdin, 29, has to remain in Kuala Lumpur, but when the time comes to break fast, he will join his family in Tawau through video conferencing.

“I know my family is trying to make this look as ‘normal’ as possible for me,” he said.

He has already stocked up his home in Damansara with enough food for sahur and the breaking of fast.

He is also likely to order food through e-delivery services.

Dr Nurul Haq Shahrir, a consultant on religion for the United Nations in Malaysia, told theSun it may seem Muslims must choose between two competing values, the health and safety of the community, and their religious obligations.

“But we need not compromise on religion. For instance, we can still perform our prayers at home with our family,” he said.

Social distancing has necessitated the cancellation of all mass prayer sessions at mosques and suraus.

Shahrir said larger celebrations could take place at a later date once all restrictions are lifted.

He added it was the responsibility of every Muslim to ensure no harm would come to another person as a result of their own actions.

While distribution of food to the poor is not allowed this Ramadan, Muslims can continue to play a role in helping others by making online tithe payments.

He said proceeds from such payments will be used to purchase food for the underprivileged.

Zulkifli told theSun the government plans to launch the “Dapur It’am” (Feeding Kitchen), which is based on the soup kitchen concept of distributing free food to the poor in Kuala Lumpur.

Read the story on our iPaper:



A different kind of Ramadan