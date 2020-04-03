MCO: Announce higher wage subsidies for those in urban areas, RM100b aid for SMEs

PETALING JAYA: Just days before the government is expected to announce new incentives for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), more parties have come up with various suggestions they deem necessary to save the economy.

SME Malaysia group chief executive officer Wayne Lim proposed that the government provide a flexible wage subsidy for SME employees based on the living cost of a particular area, starting from a minimum of RM1,200 per month.

He said the federal administration should subsidise employees’ salaries more for companies operating in the major cities and towns in the country.

“This should be the case, especially if the government already has the data to support this distribution,” he told theSun today.

Today, SME Association of Malaysia president Datuk Michael Kang had suggested the government bear RM1,200 of all employees’ wages with no conditions imposed.

Presently, the government will only subsidise RM600 per month for three months for those earning less than RM4,000, and employed by businesses that have faced a reduction in income of more than 50% since January 2020.

Lim, however, said while the RM1,200 amount would suffice to support living costs based on national average, it was too low for employees currently earning much higher in major cities like Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru.

The International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) had yesterday announced the formation of a Special Cabinet Committee to develop strategic measures to safeguard the country’s economy and labour market, including SMEs.

Its recommendations would be reported to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during the Economic Action Council (EAC) meeting on Monday, before an announcement is made.

Johor PKR deputy chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse meanwhile urged the government to provide an additional RM100 billion assistance to help SMEs, on top of the RM250 billion stimulus package already announced.

Apart from greater wage subsidies across the board, Puah proposed that soft loans with no interest in proportion to the respective business entities’ turnover.

“Further assistance such as reimbursing quit rent and assessments to owners, as well as temporary suspension of contribution to Social Security Organisation (Socso) would be most welcomed.

“So I think the time is right for this government to do the right thing. If this government still does not understand the urgency of the matter, then I fear our country’s economy will be paralysed in the near future,” he said in a statement.