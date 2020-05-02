MCO best time to promote e-payment: MBM

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) is seen as the best time for the government to increase awareness on cashless payments (e-payment).

Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) vice-president Muhammad Sherhan Nizam Abdul Aziz said there has been a growing trend of cashless payment since the MCO was enforced as it was considered as the safest and fastest alternative method.

“E-payment has become an important part of the new normal as well as in helping small and medium enterprises to run their during the MCO period.

“In this regard, the governments and the relevant agencies need to ensure that the people are prepared to take part in this digital trend and e-commerce in order to move towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0),” he said in a statement, here today.

Muhammad Sherhan Nizam also urged the government to further explore economic potential of e-payment as being done by other countries such as China.

“Taking China as an example, after the launch of Alipay in 2004, Alibaba has been monopolising the country’s e-wallet market for many years.

“The introduction of Tencent’s WeChat Pay in 2013 has made the digital economy in the republic more vibrant,” he said. - Bernama