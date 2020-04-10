MCO: Christians observe Good Friday via social media

KUALA LUMPUR: Christians across the country today observed Good Friday via social media due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) that prohibits mass gatherings to curb the spread of Covid-19.

However, this has not dampened their spirit to observe the anniversary of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion via online service.

A check by Bernama on the Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur website has listed a series of ceremonies and sermons throughout the Holy Week.

Sermons titled Way of the Cross and Çelebration of the Passion of the Lord were broadcast live via YouTube Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur in multiple languages since 2pm, and was followed by over 6,000 followers.

The Malacca-Johor Diocese also conducted online sermons throughout the Holy Week and its topic on Good Friday was broadcast live on its YouTube page at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Gateway Methodist Church Kelana Jaya took the same approach to live stream a 24-minute sermon titled No Greater Sacrifice by Reverend (Rev) Justine Clarance on the church’s YouTube site and Facebook page.

Prior to this, Council of Churches of Malaysia general secretary Rev Dr Hermen Shastri said churches will make available the live streaming of the prayers and sermons on multiple social media platforms which the people can access through the Internet.

A series of sermons is expected to take place during the Easter Sunday (celebrating the resurrection of Jesus) which falls on April 12. - Bernama