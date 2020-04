LANGKAWI: Langkawi Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel and a group of volunteers will prepare three packed meals a day to about 600 frontliners in the district who are working tirelessly in the fight against Covid-19.

Langkawi district Civil Defence Force officer Capt Ahmad Shahfikri Darus said the food was prepared through gotong-royong at the Langkawi APM Complex Dining Hall beginning yesterday (April 1) until April 14.

“Some 30 people comprised the Langkawi District APM personnel and volunteers will involve in preparing the food. They will prepare meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“The packed meals will later be distributed to police, army, health clinic and hospital personnel throughout the second phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he said when met here today.

Ahmad Shahfikri said all cooking ingredients were contributed by the Langkawi MP Service Centre.

“It will be a different menu everyday. For example, today we prepare fried noodles for breakfast and white rice, chicken cooked in soy sauce and stir-fried mixed vegetables for lunch

“While for dinner, the menu is white rice, fish cooked in spicy coconut milk gravy and stir fried long beans,” he said. — Bernama