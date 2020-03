PETALING JAYA: Police have denied rumours that the Malaysian Armed Forces will resort to physical punishment against those not obeying the Movement Control Order (MCO).

A police source when contacted by theSun, said that there is no truth to a recorded voice message circulating on WhatsApp, that the military will hit those who are out.

“It is not true ... individuals who spread such news will be tracked down and actions will be taken against them.” the source said.

Ever since it was reported that the military will be stepping in to help the police in implementing the MCO, several videos and pictures were circulated on social media showing armed personnel from other countries such as China, and Iran correcting their citizens who do not adhere to their respective lockdown measures.

The videos and photos also had captions warning that Malaysians would suffer the same fate if they fail to obey the MCO.

Earlier in the day, there was a voice message making its rounds, where a man claiming to be Malaysian Armed force personnel saying that officers will be given a baton to hit people who do not obey the MCO.