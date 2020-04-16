MCO: Cops nab 13 in wild birthday bash

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested 13 local men involved in a wild birthday party celebration during the Movement Control Order (MCO) at an apartment in Jalan Pangkor here, earlier today.

Northeast District Police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the men aged between 19 and 26, who all worked in the private sector, were arrested at 2am after police received information about the party.

“Investigations revealed that one of them had rented the apartment for the night at RM150 for the purpose of celebrating his birthday, and invited 12 of his friends who lived around the state to celebrate the occasion.

“During the raid, they were entertaining themselves to loud music, while bottles of liquor were also found in the apartment,“ he said here today.

Soffian said all of them were detained and remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020. - Bernama