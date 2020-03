KOTA TINGGI: Police have opened an investigation paper on a plastic mould factory operator in Lukut Industrial Area near here for giving false information to obtain exemption under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah said the information provided by the 54-year-old operator is believed to be false when police raided the premises at 4pm yesterday.

“A Covid-19 Task Force team from Kota Tinggi police headquarters (IPD) with the Health Ministry and Kota Tinggi District Council (MDKT) conducted the raid after receiving complaints from the people who found the factory was still operating and it did not comply with the categories allowed during MOC,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, police had opened an investigation under Section 22 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) and is punishable under Section 24 of the same act for giving false information to police to obtain exemption under the Movement Control Order.

“If convicted, the operator could be jailed up to two years or fined or both ,” he said.

Ahsmon said the Health Ministry is opening investigation under Regulation 5(2) of the Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 on the factory operator.

He said if found guilty of the offence, the operator could be jailed six months or fined RM1,000 or both. — Bernama