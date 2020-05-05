MCO: Court imposes RM1,000 fine on student out on assignment

KUALA LUMPUR: A student of a higher institution of learnings (IPT) was fined a maximum RM1,000 by the Selayang magistrate’s court here today for leaving his house on an assignment at a friend’s house during the second phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Magistrate Nik Fadli Nik Azlan meted out the sentence on the 20-year-old male student after he pleaded guilty to the charge which was read to him by a court interpreter.

The court also ordered the man to be jailed for three months if he failed to pay the fine.

He was charged with deliberately being present in an area of infection without any logical excuse, namely, beside Jalan Tan Sri Lou Chuan, Rawang here at 11.30pm, on April 3.

He was charged under Regulation 3 (1) Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which was punishable under Regulation 11 of the same act which provided a maximum fine of RM1,000 or jail of up to six months or both.

Deputy public prosecutor, M.S. Arunjothy urged for a deterrent sentence while counsel M. Mariappan from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), who represented the student, pleaded for a minimum sentence because his client had regretted and repented over his action.

‘’He had gone to his friend’s house on the day of the incident for an assignment and had been arrested on his way back,’’ he said.

In the same court, two jobless men, aged 24 and 26 years, were each fined RM1,000 or three months jail after they pleaded guilty to flouting the MCO by going out to buy food along Jalan SP1 A, Selayang Jaya, Gombak here at 9.15pm, on April 9.

Arunjothy urged for commensurative sentences while Mariappan, representing both men, asked for minimum sentences because they had gone out to buy food and they also apologised for the offences that they had committed. - Bernama