MCO: Don’t enter Putrajaya for social, recreational activities - Police

PUTRAJAYA: Police have reminded residents in Movement Control Order (MCO) areas not to enter Putrajaya for social and recreational activities.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said police would not hesitate to act against those who breach the inter-district travel ban, including people entering Putrajaya on official business but misuse the consent to indulge in social and recreational activities.

“Checks and observations will be conducted regularly at business premises and food outlets to ensure that there are no outsiders in public places,” he told Bernama after an inspection in Ayer 8 here, last night.

Mohd Fadzil said police would be firm in carrying out their duty to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the federal administrative capital.

“This is because Putrajaya is surrounded by several districts in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur which are under the MCO,” he added.

Mohd Fadzil also reminded Putrajaya residents to practise self-discipline and abide by the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Yesterday, new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia surged to 4,498, with Selangor topping the list at 1,424 cases, followed by Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur with 750 and 436 respectively.

Mohd Fadzil said it was a challenge for the authorities in Putrajaya to keep this federal territory a green zone.

He said while police understood that people were getting tired of the restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic the past one year, they had to be firm and fair in discharging their duty for the sake of protecting everyone.

He urged everyone to cooperate with the enforcement and SOP compliance teams to ensure that Covid-19 remains under control. -Bernama