MCO extension depends on Health Ministry’s advice: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision to extend the Movement Control Order (MCO) period will depend on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He described the statement issued by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador regarding the MCO being extended until June as the latter’s personal view.

It was based on police reports which showed an increased level of non-compliance of the MCO among the public.

“It (the statement) may be his own view... however, the decision to extend the MCO or not rests with the MOH,” he said at the daily press conference on the MCO here today.

He again reminded the public that the MCO would not be relaxed and that action would be intensified to arrest violators.

He said the third phase of the MCO, which began today, was an important period in the country’s efforts to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the percentage of compliance among the public during the first and second phases of the MCO was at 97 percent.

“We know that a lot of cars were on the road yesterday... but we hope this will not continue because, as I said, police will be sterner and won’t tolerate anyone,” he said. - Bernama