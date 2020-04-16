MCO: Families now have quality time together, but grocery expenses go up

PETALING JAYA: The movement control order (MCO) has forged stronger family ties, but it has come at a price – spending on groceries has risen.

Several families theSun spoke to cited higher domestic expenses as one of the major changes brought on by being forced to stay at home.

Retired policeman K. Murugiyah said his grocery bill has doubled.

“I used to spend RM500 a week. Now, it’s RM1,000.”

As expected, personal hygiene needs and disinfectants are among the hottest sellers.

According to market research technology firm Vase.ai, the trend reflected the influence Covid-19 has had on consumer behaviour.

“It has altered consumer needs and wants,” the firm said.

Murugiyah said his three children now have all three meals at home.

“Previously, my two elder ones who are already working would eat only one meal at home.”

He said they do not consume a lot of meat, so most of the expenditure went to buying vegetables and snacks. “My children get bored so they make a late night snack.”

He said he used to buy only one tray of eggs a week but now he buys five.

Architect Siah Tiong Hui has come up with inventive menus to keep his three school-going children happy.

He said special meals were previously reserved only for weekends but now are served daily.

“The children are not fussy about breakfast and lunch but they want something different for dinner every day.”

Siah buys different types of vegetables, meat, poultry and seafood. As a result, his grocery bill has risen by at least 50%.

But there are savings in other areas. The family used to eat breakfast or lunch outside on weekends and it cost at least RM55 a meal. “Now that we don’t eat out anymore, there is some savings there.”

Assistant manager James Lau said his children used to have breakfast and lunch outside and dinner at his mother’s home.

“Now, the children must have breakfast and lunch at home but they insist on their grandmother’s cooking for dinner. So, I go to my mother’s house to collect dinner every day. Luckily, she lives only a few streets away.”

According to an online survey by Vase.ai, of the 1,082 people who responded, 97% cited groceries as a must-have provision.

Read the story in our iPaper:

More love but less cash