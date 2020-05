PETALING JAYA: It is the prerogative of each respective magistrates, and not the government, to decide the amount a person is fined for flouting the movement control order (MCO).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the government would also no interfere in court matters, as the country is a democracy that practises the freedom of the judiciary.

“First of all, under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342), it only mentioned that the fine should not be more than RM1,000. And the power to decide the amount is the power of the magistrate.

“The government will not interfere in decisions made by the court against the accused. It is up to their own judgement to decide the punishment, and that is why there are differences (in the fine amount).

“Perhaps, the facts of the case were different, leading the magistrate to make such decisions, we don’t know,” he said in his daily press conference today.

Ismail was asked why certain individuals were imposed the maximum RM1,000 fine for flouting the MCO, while other were given a reduced amount.

This comes Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s daughter, Nurulhidayah, and her husband were both given a RM800 fine each by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim yesterday, for travelling out of an infected area to another.

It was reported that Deputy Public Prosecutors Nur Ashikin Mokhtar and Zulaaikha Mohd Apandi had pushed for the judge to mete out the maximum permitted fine of RM1,000, as the offence was committed during Phase 3 of the MCO.

The court’s decision to fine the pair RM800 each had not gone down well with many Malaysians.

Many had accused the government of giving preferential treatment to VIPs, when even other lower income Malaysians were fined the maximum RM1,000 despite a lesser offence.