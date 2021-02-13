MCO ‘forces’ hotels, traders to change business strategies for survival

PORT DICKSON: The Movement Control Order (MCO) which is currently being implemented is forcing almost all traders and hotels to change their business strategies for survival.

Klana Beach Resort Port Dickson manager Che Dzarudin Che Omar said his party had to find other alternatives to cover operating costs by holding take-home food sales as well as offering delivery to customers and budget meals.

“Besides that, we also hold car boot sales in nearby housing areas by promoting Negeri Sembilan side dishes at reasonable prices and it is well received,“ he told Bernama.

Acknowledging that the hotel had to bear a loss of about RM1 million following the cancellation of event and event bookings as well as room bookings during the MCO implementation, Che Dzarudin said his party could no longer rely on room booking income alone.

“The implementation of MCO not only annoys hotel employees but also hotel management also faces high financial pressure to continue business. So, we do our best to strengthen our financial position so that existing employees do not face the possibility of being laid off,” he said.

Food and beverage trader Shahdan Mohd Shahlan, 26, also turned to car boot sales and home delivery business because there were not many walk-in customers.

“Usually, my place will be filled with customers including tourists since early morning, especially on Saturdays and Sundays, but now it is deserted...it is quite difficult to even get two or three customers now,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) chairman Haziz Hassan said six hotels had to suspend their operations until Feb 18.

“We hope that the implementation of MCO will be relaxed a little by allowing domestic tourism to revive the hospitality industry and help affected workers,” he said. -Bernama