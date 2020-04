KUALA LUMPUR: The sale of fresh fish and seafood by the National Fishermen’s Association (NEKMAT) through its website, www.nekmatbiz.com.my, has seen a 100 percent increase since enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18.

Its chairman, Abdul Hamid Bahari, said prior to MCO, the online sale amounted to only RM10,000 to RM20,000 a month, but during the MCO period of over a month, NEKMAT has recorded sales exceeding RM100,000.

“As of March18 to April 15, a total of 5,983.72 kilogrammes of fish and seafood were sold with a total transaction of 1,007 involving sales amounting to RM122,972.39,“ he told Bernama.

He said the increase was due to problems facing customers to go to the market themselves to buy fish and seafood, and finding it more comfortable ordering it using the online platform.

Abdul Hamid said that besides selling online through its portal, NEKMAT also sells direct to customers through Facebook, with the goods delivered to them by runners.

“For the direct selling method through Facebook, 84,949.90 kilogrammes of fish have been sold, involving a total of 19,256 transactions and sale amounting RM400,067.45,“ he said.

Abdul Hamid said to date NEKMAT has 40 runners working on daily basis to deliver fish and seafood to customers ordering through Facebook.

“We advertise fresh fish for sale between 8 pm and 10 pm daily and the purchased items will be delivered to them the following day,” he said, adding that customers could raise their complaints if the fish they bought cost more than the price listed by NEKMAT on its Facebook.

Abdul Hamid said NEKMAT has a fish stock of 50 tonnes at all times.

“NEKMAT sources for fish and seafood from local fishermen. For direct sales, NEKMAT obtains its supply from fishermen in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak.

On complaints over delay in the delivery of orders made through the NEKMAT website, Abdul Hamid said it was because of the high orders.

“During the first week of MCO, NEKMAT received up to 200 orders a day, and with MCO, where movement is limited, there is bound to be some delays in delivery,” he said.

However, he said, proactive measures have been taken by NEKMAT to address the problem by having its own runners to deliver the goods to its customers.

“Now, we are able to deliver within two to three days, and our customers are also happy as the fish delivered to them is fresh and of quality,” he added. - Bernama