KUCHING: All of Grab’s services – GrabFood, GrabMart, GrabExpress and Transport – will continue to operate during the movement control order (MCO) enforcement period, said Grab Malaysia country head Sean Goh.

He said for delivery customers, Grab will be implementing ‘contactless deliveries’ where customers can include a note to their delivery partners to arrange for a contactless delivery, provided that the instructions are reasonable.

“We will ensure that all orders are carefully sealed by working closely with our merchant partners,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The MCO came into effect yesterday and will be enforced for two weeks until March 31 as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, to tackle the growing number of Covid-19 cases throughout the country.

Goh added that Grab will also be subsidising masks to its delivery partners on GrabBenefits on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We urge all delivery partners to wear a mask, use hand sanitisers provided by merchants, and comply with health and safety measures at merchants’ premises.” Meanwhile, online food delivery service foodpanda also started its contactless delivery yesterday where both customers and riders will be able to opt for such option for orders.

Foodpanda Malaysia managing director Sayantan Das said the company introduced this new measure to ensure that customers and riders feel secure when using the service.

“Our rider hubs provide hand sanitiser and masks free of charge to all riders, who are instructed to wash their hands every two hours and after each time they handle a delivery,” he said in a statement.

He also encouraged customers to switch to online payment to “reduce human interactions to a minimum”.

Day 1 of the MCO found delivery partners from both GrabFood and foodpanda already delivering food from as early as 7am yesterday, with a majority of these riders on standby at popular fast food outlet such as McDonald’s and KFC. - The Borneo Post