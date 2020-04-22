MCO: Immigration halts operations against illegal immigrants

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Immigration has suspended all operations against lawbreakers during the Movement Control Order (MCO) except for important cases and on the directives from the National Security Council (MKN).

Its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said, however, immigration officers are omnipresent at foreigners hotspots.

“Our officers are also involved in helping the Ministry of Health collect foreigners data, particularly in the Enhanced MCO (EMCO) areas such as the Selangor Mansion, Malayan Mansion and Masjid India here and Kuala Lumpur wholesale market in Selayang,” he said in an interview with Bernama, here today.

Khairul Dzaimee said they also carry out foreigners documentation for record-keeping purposes as well as for post-MCO operations.

He added that the department is expected to receive a high influx of people, including foreigners, at all its offices nationwide once the MCO is lifted.

“To overcome this issue, my office will issue statements from time to time, via mass media and social media, on the reopening of our offices and steps to be taken by members of the public before going to immigration offices.

“We have developed safety and health protocols as guidelines for the public and our officers,” he said, adding that it includes wearing face masks and sanitising hands when seeking out services at counters. - Bernama