MCO in entire Sarawak from May 29

KUCHING: The entire Sarawak will be placed under the Movement Control Order (MCO) from Saturday to June 11, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the decision was made after taking into account the worsening Covid-19 situation and concerns over cases linked to Variants of Concern that have been detected in Sarawak recently.

“We need to take a more drastic action to control the spread of COVID-19 infections before the situation becomes worse,” Uggah, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee chairman told a press conference, here today.

Despite the imposition of the Conditional MCO with tightened standard operating procedures in the state, Sarawak continues to record increasing number of Covid-19 infections and detect new clusters linked to Hari Raya celebrations.

Sarawak registered 772 new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 44,738.

The state also recorded the highest daily Covid-19 related deaths today after nine fatalities were reported, bringing the cumulative death toll to 272.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department has identified another new Covid-19 cluster, known as Tanjung Bundong cluster, involving the Samarahan district.

Under the cluster, 22 cases have been detected in Kampung Tanjung Bundong and Kampung Tanjung Bundong and its Lot Phase 1 and 2. — Bernama